Russia says sure of safety, effectiveness of its coronavirus vaccine

The chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova has she is confident the Russian vaccine against coronavirus will be absolutely safe and efficient. "I have no doubts that the vaccine [against the novel coronavirus] that is to reach people will be absolutely safe and, of course, efficient," she said in an interview a television channel. This was reported by Russian news agency TASS.

She also reiterated that there had never been vaccines with questionable safety on the Russian market. "We are very careful about the quality of vaccines and exercise very strict control of their quality," she added.

She also reiterated that there had never been vaccines with questionable safety on the Russian market. "We are very careful about the quality of vaccines and exercise very strict control of their quality," she added.

Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had said that clinical tests of an coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute, a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of the vaccine and paperwork is being prepared to register it.

Another vaccine developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology is at a stage of clinical tests.

The Russian health minister, as quoted by news agencies, had said that doctors and teachers would be the first to be vaccinated and a wider vaccinations is being planned from October.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, has likened what he said was Russia's success in developing a vaccine to the Soviet Union's 1957 launch of Sputnik 1, the world's first satellite.

More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least four are in final Phase III human trials, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data, including three developed in China and another in Britain. (With Agency Inputs)