Russian attacks on Kharkiv shatter recent calm, pose dilemma for Ukraine
Ukrainian officials say shelling of the region comes from inside Russia, but Kyiv faces restrictions on firing back with Western weapons
KYIV (UKRAINE) :Russian troops shelled the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and other border towns overnight, bringing fresh violence to a region trying to rebuild after months of bombing and highlighting a problem for Kyiv of how to respond.
The latest attacks on Kharkiv, which is near the Russian border, came as Russian and Ukrainian forces continued fighting in the strategically important city of Severodonetsk, southeast of Kharkiv, in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas area.
Ukrainian officials in the Kharkiv area have accused Russian forces of launching attacks from inside Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. At the same time, Ukraine is dependent on Western arms, and the U.S. has imposed conditions that prevent Kyiv from using new rocket systems to strike Russian territory.
Ukraine has also been accused of carrying out a series of cross-border attacks on logistical centers and fuel depots in Russia, though Kyiv has denied playing a role in the incidents.
A guided rocket system the U.S. is providing to Ukraine will be capable of striking targets up to 48 miles away to boost Ukraine’s firepower against Russian forces in Donbas, which includes Severodonetsk.
As a precaution against escalation, the U.S. has secured an assurance from Kyiv that the system won’t be used to strike targets on Russian soil, U.S. officials have said.
In Kharkiv, teams of volunteers worked to clean up debris from the Russian attacks, which reverberated throughout the city overnight into Thursday. Authorities in Kharkiv said the television signal was temporarily down after Wednesday evening’s strikes. A missile attack that hit a cafe, store and school library in the city’s Novobavarsky district killed two people and wounded four, the fire service said.
The city of Kharkiv earlier in the war suffered some of the worst damage seen in Europe since World War II, but Ukraine more recently pushed Russian troops out of nearby villages that were being used to strike the city.
Ukrainian officials have underscored the urgent need for Western heavy weaponry to push back Russian troops who for weeks have been slowly grinding Kyiv’s forces down in eastern Ukraine through barrages of artillery followed by slow advances.
Those tactics have brought Moscow slow but steady gains in the Donbas area, where Russia has concentrated its forces following a failed attempt to take Kyiv after the invasion began in late February.
For Russian forces, the battle for Severodonetsk could give it control over the last major city not under occupation in the eastern region of Luhansk. While Russia’s artillery attacks helped ease the way for its forces to enter the city, Ukrainian troops aided by special forces have managed to launch concentrated counterstrikes to prevent the Russians from taking the city entirely.
“If we could quickly receive the Western long-range weapons, we would engage in an artillery duel, the Soviets will lose to the West and our defenders could clean out Severodonetsk in a matter of two or three days," the head of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said in an interview posted on his Telegram account Thursday.
The U.S. rocket systems haven't yet been deployed widely in the fight and some European nations, including Germany, have been slow to follow through on their promises to deliver more weaponry. So far, Berlin has sent military aid worth about €200 million, or roughly $214 million, according to government estimates—less than Estonia has given. As of last week, France has sent 12 howitzer-type cannons to Kyiv and no tanks or aerial defenses.
Russian troops have likely reconstituted some fighting units and increased efforts to move on the city of Izyum—which is between the cities of Kharkiv and Severodonetsk—the U.K. Defense Ministry said Thursday. Such an advance would put Moscow’s forces closer to Donbas’s biggest Ukrainian-controlled cities, Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.
“We’ve hit so many soldiers and destroyed so many of their systems, but they still keep coming," said Yevhen, a battalion commander fighting near Izyum who The Wall Street Journal agreed to identify by only his first name.
—Matthew Luxmoore and Ann M. Simmons contributed to this article.