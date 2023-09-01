Russia's Luna-25 crash left 10-meter wide crater on Moon's surface: NASA shares images1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Luna-25 crashed on the moon's surface after entering an unintended orbit and spinning out of control
Russia's failed bid to land on the South Pole of the moon through its Luna-25 spacecraft has left a 10-meter-wide crater on the lunar surface, as per US Space Agency NASA. Luna-25 crashed on the moon's surface after entering an unintended orbit and spinning out of control. NASA made these revelations through its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft which shared images of a new crater on the surface of the moon.