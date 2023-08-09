Chandrayaan-3 vs Russia's Luna-25 race to the moon: here's who will claim the south pole position 1st2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Russia set to launch lunar landing spacecraft after 47 years; timing could match India's Chandrayaan-3.
Russia is set to launch its first lunar landing spacecraft after 47 years on Friday i.e. on 11 August. This mission comes as landing date for India's Chandrayaan-3 approaches. The timeline of their landing on the Moon's surface could match or could even narrowly beat Chandrayaan-3.