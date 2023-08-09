Earlier on 8 August, ISRO chairman S Somanath said that Vikram, the lander of India’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, will be able to make a soft-landing on the Moon's surface on August 23 even if all the sensors and two of its engines do not work. During a talk on ‘Chandrayaan-3: Bharat’s Pride Space Mission’ which was hosted by the non-profit organisation, he said, “ The entire design of the lander ‘Vikram’ has been made in a manner that makes sure that it would be able to handle failures," as quoted by PTI.