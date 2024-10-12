Sahara Desert witnesses severe flooding after September rainfall; lake Iriqui filled with water first time in 50 years

  • Just two days of rainfall in September surpassed the yearly average of 250 mm including in most arid areas.

Livemint
Updated12 Oct 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Palm trees are flooded in a lake caused by heavy rainfall in the desert town of Merzouga, near Rachidia, southeastern Morocco, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo)
Palm trees are flooded in a lake caused by heavy rainfall in the desert town of Merzouga, near Rachidia, southeastern Morocco, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo)(AP)

One of the most arid places on earth, the Sahara Desert, is experiencing a dramatic turn of events and witnessed severe flooding after two days of torrential rainfall in southeastern Morocco, reported AP.

According to Morocco's meteorology agency, the village of Tagounite — located 450km south of the capital Rabat — received over 100mm of rain in just 24 hours in September.

Also Read | NASA images: Explore mysteries of cosmic wonders

The met agency also mentioned that just two days of September rainfall surpassed the yearly average of 250 mm, including in most arid areas.

The September storms left striking images of water gushing through the Saharan sands amid castles and desert flora, the report added.

On September 10, the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Terra satellite captured a false-color image of the resulting runoff and floodwater.

Also Read | NASA to track temporary ‘mini moon’ asteroid with planetary radar

Two weeks ago, NASA's Earth Observatory satellite images showed the region is seeing a surprising burst of greenery, where water rushes in to fill Lake Iriqui, which is a famous lake bed between Zagora and Tata and dry for 50 years. The same region was dry and arid in the image captured on August 14.

On September 7 and 8, the cyclone drenched parts of the northwestern Sahara, especially large, treeless swaths of the region.

The tourists in 4x4s motored vehicles surveyed the scene in awe.

“It’s been 30 to 50 years since we’ve had this much rain in such a short space of time," AP quoted Houssine Youabeb of Morocco's General Directorate of Meteorology as saying.

What meteorologist say?

According to meteorologists, these rains—extratropical storms—may change the course of the region's weather in months and years to come. The air retains more moisture, causing evaporation, which leads to more storms, added Youabeb.

Also Read | SpaceX Crew-9 launch: NASA recalls ’very unusual problem’ with Dragon spacecraft

For the past six years, droughts have posed challenges for much of Morocco, forcing farmers to leave fields fallow. They also forced them to leave cities and villages to ration water.

This rainfall is expected to help refill the large groundwater aquifers beneath the desert, which are relied upon to supply water to desert communities.

Throughout September, the region's dammed reservoirs reported refilling at record rates, though it's still unclear how far September's rains will go toward alleviating drought.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsSahara Desert witnesses severe flooding after September rainfall; lake Iriqui filled with water first time in 50 years

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.