NASA posts new photos of Saturn and Peridea, sparking comparisons to science fiction.

NASA recently posted new photos of Saturn on social media alongside an image of the planet Peridea, which NASA noted bears a resemblance to the ringed planet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on Instagram, NASA wrote that Our solar system formed a long, long time ago in a galaxy right here, “creating planets and moons that share similarities with those in a galaxy far, far away".⁣

It further informed about Peridea and said it is the “extragalactic planet where Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn are banished, later found by Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Peridea looks similar to Saturn, our solar system's most grand ringed planet. Image description: Saturn appears in shades of tan, its rings grey and surrounded by black space," it added.

NASA noted that Mars is covered in dry red, brown, and tan regolith (soil) with dunes, mountains, and plains. Image description: Mars looks brownish-red in this image. “The Valles Marineris canyon system takes up a significant portion of the planet's width. The background is the blackness of space," it added.

The latest images left users in awe. One user commented, “Our Earth is the most beautiful." Another user remarked, “Life is better at Saturn." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reactions on NASA's latest post.

Someone else noted, “Saturn. You beauty." A user said, “Saturn is the prettiest thing I have ever seen."

Images ‘photoshopped’? Some users questioned the authenticity of NASA's recent post, asking whether the latest images were photoshopped.

One user commented, "Are these photoshopped?" Another said, “You can see the pixels."

Reactions on NASA's latest post.

"A different user remarked, “I think it is not real photos."

Yet another user compared the images to science fiction, stating, “The CGI images are as real as everything we see in Star Wars. NASA is just another science fiction company." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reactions on NASA's latest post on Instagram.

Earlier, NASA's Webb Telescope has released stunning glimpse into the dense central region of the Milky Way.

In the image released by NASA Webb, it shows “a spherical collection of stars. The cluster dominated by a concentrated group of bright white stars at the center, with several large yellow stars scattered throughout the image. Many of the stars have visible diffraction spikes and the background is black."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!