Saturn's renowned rings to disappear from Earth's view from 2025; here's all you need to know
Saturn's renowned rings are set to disappear in 2025, according to NASA. Made of ice, rock, and dust, the rings will become nearly undetectable as the planet tilts edge-on with Earth.
Saturn which is the sixth and the second largest planet in our solar system is known for its bright and glorious rings. But, do you know, this crowing ring is soon set to disappear? According to media reports, NASA has indicated that Saturn's renowned rings will disappear from view in the year 2025. As per NASA, Saturn's rings are made of billions of small chunks of ice and rock coated with other materials such as dust. The planet has seven rings namely D, C, B, A, F, G, and E, as per NASA.