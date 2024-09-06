Saturn is famous for its rings, which make it look different from all the other planets in our solar system. However, the rings are likely to “disappear” in a few months.

In March 2025, Saturn's rings will no longer be visible from Earth due to the planet’s axis tilt, which will align the rings from the Earth’s perspective. This rare occurrence is expected to significantly change how Saturn is viewed from our planet, according to Earth.com.

Saturn has an axis tilted similarly to Earth’s. During one half of its year (1 Saturn year equals 29.4 Earth years), the planet tilts in the Sun’s direction. That’s why the upper part of its rings shines, as per the publication.

In the other half, the tilt changes. The Sun lights up the southern side of Saturn and its rings' underside. Twice in Saturn’s orbit, the rings face directly towards the Sun, an event called the equinox. Both of Saturn’s hemispheres receive an equal amount of sunlight during this brief period, as per the publication.

Saturn's axis tilts around 27 degrees with its path around the Sun. Throughout its 29.5-year journey, this tilt affects how sunlight reaches the planet’s rings and moons, altering their appearance, the publication reported.

The rings are composed mainly of ice, rock fragments and Space dust, forming a distinct sight when viewed through a telescope.

Are the rings gone forever? Saturn's rings aren't gone forever. They temporarily disappear every 29.5 years as the planet completes its orbit around the Sun. After March 2025, they'll become visible again due to Saturn's axial tilt. But, it will disappear again in November of the same year, Earth.com reported.