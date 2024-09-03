Saving Maldives: Researchers trying to create new islands to save world’s lowest-lying nation from rising sea levels

MIT and Invena's experiments in the Maldives use advanced data and technology to protect islands from erosion by directing ocean currents to gather sand and create barriers on the seafloor.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published3 Sep 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Saving Maldives: Researchers trying to create new islands to save world’s lowest-lying nation from rising sea levels(Pexels)

In the Maldives, a collaboration between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Self-Assembly Lab and the Maldivian organisation Invena is exploring a natural method to address rising sea levels.

They use underwater structures to direct ocean currents and encourage sand to gather in specific areas, helping protect islands and possibly create new ones. These groups have been conducting experiments in the Maldives since 2019, CNN reported. Erosion is affecting nearly all islands in the nation.

Also Read | ‘Dark’ oxygen found 13,000 feet below sea level in area without sunlight

Rising sea levels and stronger storms threaten coastal regions worldwide. Many island states and coastal cities are constructing barriers and adding sand to their beaches to protect themselves.

A series of experiments near Male, the capital of the Maldives, have been testing different ways to stabilise sand on a reef flat. These experiments included sinking a rope web tied in knots to gather sand and using a special fabric that turns into hard concrete when wet to create a barrier on the seafloor, as per CNN.

Another experiment involved placing a floating garden above a sandbank. The researchers checked if the plant roots could help keep the sand in place and collect more. While these ideas might seem similar to older concepts like using mangroves for coastal protection, the experiments are backed by advanced data and technology.

Also Read | Dinosaurs travelled between Africa and South America, footprints found

The MIT team begins their work by experimenting with wave tanks to understand how to place and shape their structures. They use data from various sources, including sensors in the Maldives, public tide and weather information, computer simulations and a machine learning model that analyses satellite images to predict sand movement, according to the publication.

Maldives world’s lowest-lying nation

The Maldives is the lowest-lying nation in the world. It is sitting just 3.3 feet above sea level on average. In response to rising sea levels, authorities, resort managers and developers have been using dredging and constructing barriers like seawalls and breakwaters.

Also Read | Mars may have enough water to create oceans, new study finds

While these methods aim to protect the islands, they are often costly, hard to sustain and can harm natural habitats.

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsSaving Maldives: Researchers trying to create new islands to save world’s lowest-lying nation from rising sea levels

