Scientist finds metal pieces in Pacific Ocean that may belong to alien spaceship

Scientist finds metal pieces in Pacific Ocean that may belong to alien spaceship1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Scientists have discovered 50 tiny iron fragments from the Pacific Ocean, leading physicist Avi Loeb to claim they may be from an interstellar spaceship. Loeb linked his finding to a fireball observed in 2014, which was eventually identified as an interstellar meteor.
Scientists have discovered 50 tiny spherical iron fragments from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Avi Loeb, a physicist from Harvard University in the US claimed that it may be material from an interstellar alien spaceship.
