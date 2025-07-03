Scientists decode DNA of man who lived around 5,000 years ago; mixed ancestry reveals early Africa-Asia link

For the first time, scientists have fully decoded the DNA of an ancient Egyptian man who lived around 4,500 to 4,800 years ago. The man was present during the time of the first pyramids.

The man’s remains were found in a clay pot in a village south of Cairo. DNA tests showed that 80% of his ancestry was North African while 20% came from West Asia and Mesopotamia, CNN reported.

This proves there were cultural links between ancient Egypt and the Fertile Crescent region (which includes modern Iraq, Iran and Jordan). Until now, such connections were only guessed through archaeological finds.

Also Read | Astronomers receive powerful radio signal only 4,500 km away from Earth

The ancient man was about 5 feet tall and aged between 44 and 64, very old for that time. DNA showed he had dark skin, brown eyes and brown hair.

His bones revealed a life of hard work, with signs of arthritis, osteoporosis and long hours spent leaning forward. He used to carry heavy things. His pelvic bones showed damage from sitting on hard surfaces for years.

Experts believe he may have been a potter, using one of Egypt’s earliest pottery wheels. However, his rich-style burial was surprising as potters were usually not buried with such honour.

Also Read | Scientists find 99 million-year-old zombie fungus in very rare fossils

The man’s body was not mummified as it wasn’t common practice then. This helped preserve his DNA, which was taken from one of his teeth.

The man was buried in a clay pot inside a rock tomb. Researchers say Egypt’s stable climate also helped keep the DNA safe for thousands of years.

“His higher-class burial is not expected for a potter, who would not normally receive such treatment. Perhaps he was exceptionally skilled or successful to advance his social status,” CNN quoted study coauthor Joel Irish as saying.

Also Read | Are we inside a black hole? New study challenges Big Bang theory

Long before the invention of pottery or writing, farming and domesticated animals spread through the Fertile Crescent and Egypt around 6000 BC. This shift marked the move from hunting and gathering to settled life.

Now, scientists are asking if human migration also played a role. Studying ancient DNA from Egypt, Africa and the Fertile Crescent may help answer where people lived and when.

Relics of human history According to researcher Dr. Linus Girdland-Flink, each person’s DNA is a unique part of human history.