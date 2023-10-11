Scientists develop simple test to help find alien life with 90% accuracy
Scientists searching for a reliable test to determine whether there is life on other planets or not, have claimed to develop a simple test using artificial intelligence that determines whether a sample is biological or not, and the result is 90% accurate, The Independent reported citing a study paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).