Indian scientists have discovered three black holes from three galaxies merging to form a triple active galactic nucleus on Friday. It's a compact region at the center of a newly discovered galaxy that has a much-higher-than-normal luminosity.

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) detected unusual emissions from the centre of NGC7734 galaxy and a large, bright clump along the northern arm of NGC7733 galaxy.

Reserchers Jyoti Yadav, Mousumi Das, and Sudhanshu Barway along with Francoise Combes of College de France, Chaire Galaxies et Cosmologie, Paris detected this unusual phenomenon.

The researchers used data from the Ultra-Violet Imaging Telescope (UVIT), the European integral field optical telescope called MUSE in Chile and infrared images from the optical telescope (IRSF) in South Africa.

According to Ministry of Science and Technology, supermassive black holes are difficult to detect because they do not emit any light. But they can reveal their presence by interacting with their surroundings.

"When the dust and gas from the surroundings fall onto a supermassive black hole, some of the mass is swallowed by the black hole, but some of it is converted into energy and emitted as electromagnetic radiation that makes the black hole appear very luminous," the Ministry of Science added.

They are called active galactic nuclei (AGN) and release huge amounts of ionized particles and energy into the galaxy and its environment. Both of these ultimately contribute to the growth of the medium around the galaxy and ultimately the evolution of the galaxy itself, it added.

According to the researchers, a major factor impacting galaxy evolution is galaxy interactions.

The IIA team explains that if two galaxies collide, their black hole will also come closer by transferring the kinetic energy to the surrounding gas.

The distance between the blackholes decreases with time until the separation is around a parsec (3.26 light-years).

The two black holes are then unable to lose any further kinetic energy to get even closer and merge. This is known as the final parsec problem. The presence of a third black hole can solve this problem. The dual merging blackholes can transfer their energy to the third blackhole and merge.

Many active galactic nuclei pairs have been detected in the past, but triple AGN are extremely rare, and only a handful has been detected before using X-ray observations, Indian Institute of Astrophysics researchers added.

