Scientists have discovered a rare alien-like species that is likely to unlock the doors of unresolved mysteries of the hadal zone, identified as the deepest 45% of the ocean. According to Sci. News, Dulcibella camanchaca is the first large, active predatory amphipod creature found in the deep-sea zone.

The creature was discovered in Atacama Trench, or the Peru-Chile Trench. It is one of the most geographically isolated hadal features of the ocean. The rare living creature lacked “pigmented eyes”, displayed “apparent gigantism”, and surprisingly used to feed other creatures, revealed a research published in Systematics and Biodiversity.

Rare creature named darkness Researches coined the genus name Dulcibella, which was inspired by Dulcinea del Toboso. Its second name, camanchaca, has been derived from a term which means ‘darkness’ in local South American languages.

See pics of the rare creature The new predatory amphipod was discovered around 7,902 metres below the sea in Atacama Trench.

Image of the creature discovered in deep-ocean

The creature had a 'gigantic' structure compared to other creatures found in the hadal zone

Unlike all the other creatures discovered in hadal zone, this one is a predator and feeds on other living creatures.

The new creature was discovered last year during an Integrated Deep-Ocean Observing System (IDOOS) Expedition aboard the R/V Abate Molina.

The discovery belongs to a new genus too The DNA and morphology data of the species point out that the newly-discovered creature belongs to a new genus. Which highlights the scope of further such discoveries in the Atacama Trench which can be assumed as an endemic hotspot.

Scientists discovered four dulcibella camanchaca individuals at a depth of 7,902 m using a lander vehicle, which is an untethered platform used for carrying scientific equipment, including baited traps, to and from the ocean floor.

“This study’s collaborative effort and integrative approach confirmed Dulcibella camanchaca as a new species and highlight ongoing biodiversity discoveries in the Atacama Trench,” Sci.news quoted Dr. Carolina González, a researcher at the Instituto Milenio de Oceanografía.