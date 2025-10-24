Scientists discover microbe that can recycle your old batteries; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls it new breakthrough

Researchers at Boston College have identified a notable bacterium capable of breaking down used batteries, presenting a self-sustaining method for recycling, according to a report by Interesting Engineering citing a journal published in ACS Sustainable Resource Management.

Acidithiobacillus ferrooxidans (Atf) thrives in extremely acidic conditions and can consume substances found in discarded batteries, which may help lower both waste and energy consumption.

These findings were shared on Wednesday by the chemistry team at Boston College.

“This is a critical step forward by examining the possibility of growing the bacteria using materials already present in spent batteries as a food source,” stated Professor of Chemistry Dunwei Wang, according to Interesting Engineering.

Wang, working alongside Associate Professor of Biology Babak Momeni, set out to determine whether Atf could survive on the iron present in spent batteries and efficiently extract cathode materials.

Momeni was responsible for cultivating the bacteria, while Wang used the cultures to leach battery cathodes. Additional members of the research team included research associate Wei Li, graduate student Brooke Elander, and undergraduates Mengyun Jiang and Mikayla Fahrenbruch.

Here's how the research went The researchers aimed to substitute conventional nutrient sources with materials already found in batteries, such as iron. Their experiments demonstrated that Atf could grow without sulfate, a commonly used but toxic additive in bacterial growth media.

“Our results suggest that the activity of the bacteria does not depend on the presence of sulfate,” Wang said.

“This is an important finding because it indicates that for future implementations, one could do away with the need to transport large quantities of one toxic material.”

Stainless steel performed better than pure iron The team discovered that stainless steel, a material commonly used in actual batteries, performed even better than pure iron.

“The finding that stainless steel worked better than pure iron was indeed a surprise,” he added, as reported by Interested Engineering.

“This is because stainless steel is a complex mixture. We didn't expect it to work so well. But this is a notable, unexpected development as stainless steel is more commonly encountered in real batteries.”

India's e-waste India ranks as the third-largest generator of e-waste after China and the United States. However, government figures indicate that only 43% of the country's e-waste was recycled last year.

Additionally, at least 80% of the sector is dominated by informal scrap dealers, whose practices can be hazardous to both the environment and human health.

To address these challenges, in September, New Delhi established a floor price that electronics manufacturers must pay recyclers. This measure aims to formalise the recycling sector and incentivise greater investment in proper e-waste management, according to a report by Reuters.

Our results suggest that the activity of the bacteria does not depend on the presence of sulfate.

Research firm Redseer in February said India's recycling rates were still low compared with the U.S., where they are up to five times higher, and China, where they are at least 1.5 times higher.