Scientists discover rare 'Jurassic' fossil of creature from 166 million years ago, learn secrets of mammals' evolution
Rare fossils of Krusatodon in Scotland offer insights into early mammalian evolution. A study reveals a long life span and unique teeth growth patterns compared to modern small mammals. The discovery helps scientists understand mammals' adaptability on Earth
Mammals are a group of warm-blooded vertebrates that give birth to live young and feed them with milk. Known as one of the most adaptable animals on the Earth, mammals are found on every continent and in every range in size, be it tiny bumblebee bats, to humans, or giant blue whales.