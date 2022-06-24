Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scientists discover world's largest bacterium that can be seen with naked eye | See photos

Scientists discover world's largest bacterium that can be seen with naked eye | See photos

Filaments of the bacterium Thiomargarita magnifica from Guadeloupe, a French archipelago in the Caribbean, are seen in this undated handout image. 
06:41 AM IST

  • According to a biologist, the thin white filament, approximately the size of a human eyelash, is 'by far the largest bacterium known to date'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Scientists have discovered the world's largest bacterium which can be seen with the naked eye. The bizarre bacterium has been found in a Caribbean mangrove swamp. The thin white filament, approximately the size of a human eyelash, is “by far the largest bacterium known to date", said Jean-Marie Volland, a marine biologist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and co-author of a paper announcing the discovery Thursday in the journal Science.

Olivier Gros, a co-author and biologist at the University of the French West Indies and Guiana, found the first example of this bacterium — named Thiomargarita magnifica, or “magnificent sulfur pearl" — clinging to sunken mangrove leaves in the archipelago of Guadeloupe in 2009.

This microscope photo provided by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in June 2022 shows part of a Thiomargarita magnifica bacteria cell. The species was discovered among the mangroves of Guadeloupe archipelago in the French Caribbean. 
But he didn't immediately know it was a bacterium because of its surprisingly large size, just over a third of an inch (0.9 centimeters) long. The genetic analysis revealed the organism was a single bacterial cell.

"It opens up the question of how many of these giant bacteria are out there — and reminds us we should never, ever underestimate bacteria," said Petra Levin, a microbiologist at Washington University in St Louis.

Gros also found the bacterium attached to oyster shells, rocks and glass bottles in the swamp.

This microscope photo provided by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in June 2022 shows part of a Thiomargarita magnifica bacteria cell. The species was discovered among the mangroves of Guadeloupe archipelago in the French Caribbean.
Scientists have not yet been able to grow it in lab culture, but the researchers' say the cell has a structure that's unusual for bacteria. One key difference: It has a large central compartment, or vacuole, that allows some cell functions to happen in that controlled environment instead of throughout the cell.

“The acquisition of this large central vacuole definitely helps a cell to bypass physical limitations ... on how big a cell can be," said Manuel Campos, a biologist at the French National Centre for Scientific Research, who was not involved in the study.

This photo provided by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in June 2022 shows mangroves in the Guadeloupe archipelago in the French Caribbean where the Thiomargarita magnifica bacteria were discovered.
The researchers said they aren't certain why the bacterium is so large, but co-author Volland hypothesised it may be an adaptation to help it avoid being eaten by smaller organisms.

(With AP inputs)