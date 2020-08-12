Scientists find genes that help cancer cells to penetrate brain

The second way - penetration of cancer cells through BBB cells - is possible due to proteins of the cell wall, integrins, and certain groups of enzymes. In several types of cancer, metastasis cells showed an increased content of integrins avb3 and avb8. It is possible that they are involved in the formation of metastases in the brain and can serve as a biomarker of the disease. Another integrin, VLA-4, is produced in the metastases of most melanoma patients and promotes the binding of cancer cells and BBB cells, which opens the way to the brain.