Scientists grow plants in soil from Moon | See photos

For the first time, scientists on Earth have grown plants on Moon's soil, a significant step toward producing food and oxygen on the Moon during future space missions. The soil was brought back to Earth by astronauts in the Apollo missions 11, 12, and 17, respectively. They only had 12 grams -- just a few teaspoons -- of lunar soil for the experiment. The US researchers at the University of Florida (UF) showed that plants can successfully sprout and grow in lunar soil.

