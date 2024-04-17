Scientists map monstrous magnetic fields of Milky Way's Black Hole: Is it SANE or MAD?
Black holes, like Sagittarius A, are mysterious cosmic phenomena that play a crucial role in shaping galaxies and influencing star formation rates, with the recent mapping of magnetic fields providing insights into their nature.
Black Hole- a name that intrigues anyone intrigued in the cosmic drama. It intrigued scientist Stephen Hawking, it continues to catch the attention of generations after. In a recent development, scientists have been able to take a closer look at the Sagittarius A, black hole in our galaxy--Milky Wat. Researchers and observers have also been able to map the monstrous magnetic fields of the black hole, which is four million times more massive than the Sun.