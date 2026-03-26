Reviving a frozen brain sounds like something out of a sci-fi novel, but a new study gives clues to how scientists might one day do that.
Scientists successfully unfroze part of a mouse brain—and it still worked
SummaryWe’re a long way from reviving a frozen human, but new research yields insight.
Reviving a frozen brain sounds like something out of a sci-fi novel, but a new study gives clues to how scientists might one day do that.
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