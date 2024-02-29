Scientists want to lay fiber optic cable on Moon - Here's why
For this project, the scientists have proposed a technology -- Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS). It will observe seismic activity on Moon
Scientists are exploring an Idea to deploy a fiber optic seismic network on the Moon to detect seismic events on the lunar surface, said a report by Earth.com citing a study by Wenbo Wu and colleagues from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute.
