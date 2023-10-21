Scorchingly hot ‘hell planet’ sending mysterious signals to Earth for 20 years. James Webb Telescope can explain
Mysterious ‘Hell planet’ has been sending signals to the Earth for more than two decades. The mystery behind signals can finally be solved by James Webb Space telescope
Home to large oceans of molten lava and core of diamonds, ‘Hell' planet, also known as 55 Cancri e, has always intrigued astronomers. The super hot planet has been sending mysterious signals to the Earth for more than two decades. After multiple failed attempts to find the reason behind signals, scientists have finally a theory to explain the phenomenon.