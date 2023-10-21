Home to large oceans of molten lava and core of diamonds, ‘Hell' planet, also known as 55 Cancri e, has always intrigued astronomers. The super hot planet has been sending mysterious signals to the Earth for more than two decades. After multiple failed attempts to find the reason behind signals, scientists have finally a theory to explain the phenomenon.

As per the theory, volcanoes on the scorchingly hot planet periodically open up and spew hot gas that creates an atmosphere. However, the newly formed atmosphere are short-lived because of their extremely volatile nature. These atmospheric gases burn off and leave the planet bald again, according to a new study mentioned by livescience.com in its report.

The theory to explain signals sent from planet located 40 light years from Earth, will now be tested by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), according to livescience.com. Testing the theory would involve training the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on the strange exoplanet.

The transit signals sent by the planet have always intrigued scientists. The signal is basically the light visible from earth when 55 Cancri e crosses across the face of its parent star, forming a tiny eclipse.

At times, no visible light is detected from the planet, when it passes behind its star. Other times, the planet emanates strong visible light signals. Scientists always failed to explain the nature of these signals and the reason behind their existence.

In the new study, the authors hypothesize that the ‘Hell’ planet's proximity to its star is causing it to outgas. The phenomenon means giant volcanoes and thermal vents opening up to release hot carbon-rich elements into the atmosphere. However, the gas is eventually blown away until outgassing begins again.

According to the theory, unstable atmosphere of the the planet can be a reason behind the strange transit signals, according to livescience.com. As the theory provides a possible explaination to the phenomenon, it would take multiple tests to prove the theory. JSWT can offer a way to test the theory, says livescience.com. According to the website, JWST can measure the pressure and temperature of the planet's atmosphere, and help scientists determine whether the planet has an unstable atmosphere or not.

