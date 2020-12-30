SEC seeks more time to analyse data on Covishield, Covaxin; next meet on Friday

The AstraZeneca-Serum vaccine is one of the most significant so far in the global fight against covid-19 as it will be priced as little as $3 per dose, compared to the two messenger RNA vaccines by US firms Pfizer and Moderna, which were recently authorised in the US, that are charging at least six times the amount. Also, unlike the mRNA vaccines that require sub-zero temperatures, AstraZeneca-Serum vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius.