See Photo: NASA Hubble captures dwarf galaxy where new stars are forming at a rate faster than usual
NASA has captured a dwarf galaxy in Coma Berenices constellation undergoing rapid star formation due to ram pressure stripping, pushing gas and dust to create new stars.
“Pressure makes diamonds, but ram pressure can make stars!" the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) wrote in a social media post as it shared an image of a dwarf galaxy in the Coma Berenices constellation. It is 54 million light-years from Earth and experiencing a highly-active event. NASA's Hubble telescope has managed to capture it.