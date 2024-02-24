NASA has captured a dwarf galaxy in Coma Berenices constellation undergoing rapid star formation due to ram pressure stripping, pushing gas and dust to create new stars.

“Pressure makes diamonds, but ram pressure can make stars!" the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) wrote in a social media post as it shared an image of a dwarf galaxy in the Coma Berenices constellation. It is 54 million light-years from Earth and experiencing a highly-active event. NASA's Hubble telescope has managed to capture it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ISRO gears up for NISAR launch with Nasa after INSAT-3DS success: All you need to know about the radar imaging satellite The galaxy is going through something called ram pressure stripping, which is causing a lot of new stars to form in parts of the galaxy at an unusually-fast rate.

Space is filled with gas and dust that push against galaxies. This push, known as ram pressure, can remove the gas and dust galaxies use to make new stars. It can also stop new stars from forming. Yet, ram pressure can sometimes squeeze the galaxy's gas in a way that helps create more stars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch: Six months after India's Chandrayaan-3, US' Odysseus also lands near Moon's South Pole “In this case, the galaxy appears to have absolutely no star formation along its edges, which bear the brunt of ram pressure stripping, but the star formation rates deeper within the galaxy are booming!⁣" NASA wrote.

NASA shared a picture of the dwarf galaxy and described it: “The center is not particularly bright and is covered by some dust, while the outer disk and halo wrap around as if swirling in water. Across the face of the galaxy, an arc of brightly glowing spots marks areas where new stars are forming. The galaxy is surrounded by tiny, distant galaxies on a dark background.⁣"

