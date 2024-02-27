See pics from recent moon landing: Odyssey spacecraft sends first images from lunar mission
The Odysseus spacecraft has sent back pictures from the far south of the Moon.
The Odysseus spacecraft fell over when it landed on the Moon but still sent back pictures from the far south, a place no ship had landed before.
The post included two pictures: one from the hexagon-shaped spaceship's descent, and the other taken 35 seconds after it fell over, revealing the pockmarked soil of the Malapert A impact crater.
During Odysseus' landing on the Moon, special navigation systems found nine safe places to land in the South Pole area. That part of the Moon is always in shadow and might have a lot of resources like water and ice. This ice could help with future space travel and living on the Moon, Intuitive Machines added.
NASA's Lunar Camera team showed pictures proving the Odysseus spacecraft landed at a spot very high up, at coordinates 80.13°S and 1.44°E. It travelled over 6,00,000 miles and managed to land less than 1.5 km away from where it was supposed to, near Malapert A, thanks to a last-minute fix to its laser guiding system.
Flight controllers plan to gather information until the lander's solar panels can't get sunlight anymore. Intuitive Machines thinks they'll be able to talk to Odysseus until February 27 morning, depending on where the Earth and Moon are.
NASA to send astronauts back to Moon
NASA aims to send astronauts back to the Moon soon and has given Intuitive Machines about $120 million (nearly ₹994 crore) for this mission, AFP reported. This is to encourage private companies to handle cargo missions and help grow a business market around the Moon.
