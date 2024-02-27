The Odysseus spacecraft fell over when it landed on the Moon but still sent back pictures from the far south, a place no ship had landed before.

Made by Intuitive Machines in Houston, this unmanned ship marked America's return to the moon after 50 years, a first for a private company. However, the American moon lander tipped because one leg got stuck during the landing. However, a quick fix saved the mission.

"Odysseus continues to communicate with flight controllers in Nova Control from the lunar surface. After understanding the end-to-end communication requirements, Odysseus sent images from the lunar surface of its vertical descent to its Malapert A landing site, representing the furthest south any vehicle has been able to land on the Moon and establish communication with ground controllers," Intuitive Machines posted on X (formerly Twitter).