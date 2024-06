"A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away." The phrase became iconic when George Lucas’ Star Wars movie started with it. However, that was a movie.

In reality, it's the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that regularly shares mesmerising images from Space, capturing astronomic wonders thousands of miles away into the dark nothing. Here are 5 images capturing astronomic wonders.

Starburst Galaxy NGC 4449

View Full Image Starburst galaxy NGC 4449 (ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, A. Adamo (Stockholm University) and the FEAST JWST team)

This James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dwarf galaxy NGC 4449, also called Caldwell 21. It is located about 12.5 million light-years away in the Canes Venatici constellation. NGC 4449 has been creating stars for billions of years. However, it is now making stars much faster than before. This intense period of star creation is known as a starburst, which is why NGC 4449 is called a starburst galaxy.

Sun-Like Star

View Full Image Sun-Like Star (NASA, ESA, G. Duchene (Universite de Grenoble I); Image Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America))

This image, captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope, shows a triple-star star system.

New stars forming

View Full Image Andromeda galaxy (NASA-JPL/Caltech)

This picture of the Andromeda galaxy comes from data collected by NASA's now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope. It shows stars in blue and cyan, dust in red and regions where new stars are forming.

Great Red Spot

View Full Image Great Red Spot (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Seán Doran)

NASA's Juno spacecraft took this photo of Jupiter’s famous Great Red Spot and nearby stormy areas. When the pictures were taken, the spacecraft was between 15,379 miles and 30,633 miles from the planet's cloud tops.

Little Dumbbell Nebula

View Full Image Little Dumbbell Nebula (NASA, ESA, STScI)

This is the Little Dumbbell Nebula, also known as Messier 76, or M76, located 3,400 light-years away in the northern circumpolar constellation Perseus.

