Hvaldimir, a celebrity beluga whale, was found dead in Norway, prompting speculations about intentional killing. Animal rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation, citing evidence of gunshot wounds. Experts support claims of a deliberate act leading to his death.

Hvaldimir, a “celebrity” white beluga whale, was recently found dead in southern Norway, leading to speculations and theories. Some animal rights groups are suggesting that the whale might have been intentionally killed.

OneWhale and NOAH have requested a criminal investigation, claiming there is strong proof that the whale had died from gunshot wounds.

According to OneWhale, a nonprofit focused on safeguarding Hvaldimir and moving him to a wild beluga group, multiple experts—including vets, biologists, and ballistics specialists—have examined the evidence and concluded that a deliberate act caused the whale's death.

“The injuries on the whale are alarming —it is shocking… it is crucial that the police are involved quickly. All facts must be brought to light regarding his death,” said Siri Martinsen, veterinarian and leader of NOAH.

OneWhale founder Regina Haug spoke about her close relationship with the whale over the past five years.

“When I saw his body, I immediately knew he had been killed by gunshots. I even saw a bullet lodged in his body. This kind, gentle animal was senselessly murdered. We will pursue justice for Hvaldimir and hope that someone comes forward with information about his killing,” Haug said.

Hvaldimir became famous in 2019 after being seen with a custom harness, which led to rumours of his possible training by the Russian military, according to CNN. Now, with his sudden death, there are claims that he was potentially shot, adding a layer of mystery and concern about the true cause of his demise.

‘Kind of a celebrity’

The superintendent of the Southwestern Police District, Victor Fenne-Jensen, refused to comment about whether his department looked into the claims that the whale might be a spy from Russia.

“I don’t think we’ve had a case like this before,” he told CNN while calling Hvaldimir “kind of a celebrity”.

Before Hvaldimir’s death, OneWhale and NOAH were trying to relocate him to a safer area in northern Norway. They had obtained permits from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries.

