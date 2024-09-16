September 17 Full Moon Day: Rare coincidence of partial lunar eclipse with supermoon to affect skies, check India timing

In another treat for sky-gazers, a rare coincidence of a partial lunar eclipse with a supermoon will alter skies across most countries on Tuesday. On the night of 17-18 September, the Earth will cast its shadow across the lunar surface. A full moon will follow the phenomenon.

The visual delight can be enjoyed from different locations across Europe and Africa, as well as from different countries in Asia and North and South America. Will the lunar eclipse and supermoon be visible in India?

No view of lunar eclipse from India At the time of lunar eclipse, the moon would be below the horizon during for locations in India. Hence, it won't be possible to view the September 17 lunar eclipse from New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other Indian cities.

September 17-18 Lunar eclipse India timing The lunar eclipse would be visible on the night of 17-18 September. The maximum eclipse would be visible at 8:48 am on September 18 in India. Here is the full lunar eclipse timing for India.

September 17-18 Lunar Eclipse phase India timing (New Delhi) Penumbral Eclipse begins 6:11 am (September 18) Partial Eclipse 7:42 am (September 18) Maximum Eclipse 8:14 pm (September 18) Partial Eclipse ends 8:45 am (September 18) Penumbral Eclipse ends 10:17 am (September 18)

September 17-18 Full Moon in India According to NASA, the full moon will be on Wednesday, September 18, from Newfoundland and Greenland Time eastward across Eurasia, Africa, and Australia to the International Date Line. The moon will appear in its full light for three days, from Monday evening through Thursday evening. Hence, you can enjoy the supermoon sight during these days.