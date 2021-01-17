Seropositivity for Covid found to be lesser in smokers, vegetarians: CSIR survey

In July last year, the Union Health Ministry had said smokers were likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as smoking increases possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth, and warned that use of tobacco products could increase severity of respiratory infections and make people susceptible to coronavirus.In its document 'COVID-19 Pandemic and Tobacco Use in India', the ministry had said experts have confirmed that smokers were more likely to develop severe symptoms or die from COVID-19, as it primarily attacked the lungs and warned against use of any such products.