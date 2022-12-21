Serum's Adar Poonawalla: China covid news ‘concerning’ but India…

Amid global concern over covid situation in China and dire predictions by research groups that death toll in China could rise to millions, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO and founder of Serum Institute of India, said in a tweet that though news coming out of China is concerning, “we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}