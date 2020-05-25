New Delhi: Northwest India and large parts of the central region are witnessing the hottest days of the season with maximum temperatures hovering over 45°C across most areas leading to intense heatwave.

The weather department has declared a red warning for Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi for the next two days, highlighting that no drastic change in temperature is expected during this period.

The maximum temperature crossed 44°C in various parts of the national capital for the third consecutive day on Monday.

The soaring temperatures have made things worse for migrant labourers, who are walking back to their native districts on foot.

“Dry and northwesterly winds is prevailing over the entire region. There could be some respite May 28 night onwards, when a fresh western disturbance is likely to impact the region and bring some thunderstorm activity and scattered rains," said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, New Delhi.

There would be a change in the wind direction from north-westerly to easterly in the lower-levels, which would bring down the temperature to some extent. A dust storm /thunderstorm is expected on May 29th morning which could bring gusty winds of at least 50-60 kmph speed over the national capital region, which may bring down the maximum temperature to below 40°C.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital had touched this season’s highest maximum temperature of 44.7°C on Saturday. Last year, the highest temperature (44.7°C) was recorded on May 31, days before the monsoon made an onset over the Indian coast.

Not just Delhi, but parts of South Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra are also bearing the brunt of severe heatwave.

IMD declares heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 45°C or more in two of the stations in a meteorological subdivision for at least two consecutive days. A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 47 °C.

Heatwave has begun developing over parts of Peninsular India as well, after rainfall activity significantly reduced over the last few days. The arrival of the southwest monsoon too had been delayed due to Cyclone Amphan which had churned up over Bay of Bengal last week.

However, the latest forecast suggests conditions are beginning to look favourable over the Arabian Sea and the monsoon could hit the Kerala coast around 5 June.

