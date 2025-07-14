Shubhanshu Shukla’s return: What’s next for ISRO astronaut? All you need to know

After spending 18 eventful days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to return to Earth on July 15.

His return journey, all the way from the International Space Station to Earth, already began on Monday, July 14, with the “hatch closing” ceremony.

Shubhanshu Shukla launched into space as part of the Axiom Mission-4 on June 25 and arrived at the ISS a day later. Here’s all you need to know about Shubhanshu Shukla’s return journey.

When will Shubhanshu Shukla return from space? Undocking from the International Space Station is expected around 7:05 am ET or 4:30 pm IST on Monday (July 14). This means his return journey will begin around 4:30 pm on Monday.

When and where will Shubhanshu Shukla land? The Axiom crew, including Shubhanshu Shukla, is expected to have a 22.5-hour journey back to Earth.

The crew is expected to splash in the Pacific Ocean, off the California coast, at approximately 4:31 am CT or 3 pm IST on July 15.

NASA said that Axiom will stream the mission's reentry and return on the company's website. Watch LIVE undocking here

Which spacecraft will Shubhanshu Shuka be returning on? He will return to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Will Axiom crew bring back anything special to Earth from space? NASA said the Dragon spacecraft will return with more than 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and data from over 60 experiments conducted throughout the mission.

Meanwhile, Shubhanshu Shukla had earlier mentioned a “secret” memento.

At a press conference on January 31, Shubhanshu Shukla was asked if he is doing anything or flying anything to connect his individual experiences to those of the nation's first citizen in space.

Shukla responded, saying that he would be carrying a special memento on his space flight for his mentor, Rakesh Sharma. But "it's a secret". He said the special memento would be revealed once he returns from the Axiom-4 mission and meets Sharma, who has guided him throughout the training period.

What’s next for Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom crew? Shubhanshu Shukla and the three other astronauts will spend seven days in rehabilitation as they adjust back to life on Earth under the influence of gravity, unlike the weightlessness experienced in orbit.

“Post splashdown, the Gaganyatri will undergo a rehabilitation programme (about seven days) under supervision of Flight Surgeon to adapt back to Earth’s gravity,” the ISRO said in an update on the Axiom-4 mission.

Before returning to India, Shukla will undergo a series of medical and psychological evaluations, covering physical fitness, balance, reflexes, cardiovascular function, and immune response, the Times of India reported.

He will reportedly be debriefed on his mission experience and the experiments he conducted. This data will aid both Axiom and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as they plan future collaborative space missions.

He is expected to be formally recognised by Indian scientific institutions, including the ISRO and the Indian Air Force, and may receive honours from government bodies for his achievements in space exploration, the report added.

Who are part of Axiom mission? Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, is the commander of the commercial mission.

ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is serving as the mission pilot.

The two mission specialists are ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) astronaut Tibor Kapu of Hungary.