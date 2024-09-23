6 NASA images of Arp 107: Why are those mysterious ‘galactic eyes’ looking at you from space?

Interacting galaxies have always caught the attention of space agencies like NASA, ESA, etc. Their spectacular visuals have always been at the centre of attraction for many space enthusiasts. The internet is filled with mesmerising NASA images of such galaxies, which can be easily associated with numerous figures of living creatures like animals and birds.
The US Space Agency recently shared a new image of Arp 107, a pair of interacting galaxies. Although the interaction between an elliptical galaxy and a spiral galaxy would take millions of years to complete, the image of Arp 107 might remind the viewers of an eerie gaze straight from space. Here are five different NASA images of Arp 107.
This NASA image of the galactic eyes with a tint of blue was caught by Webb’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument). A careful look at the photo would also enable the viewers to identify the supermassive black hole that lies in the centre of the large spiral galaxy to the right.
The massive black hole also shows Webb's ability to characterise diffraction spikes caused by the light that it emits interacting with the structure of the telescope itself.
NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope's sensitive infrared detectors capture the three images of the interacting galaxies in different colours.
The three images can help map out faint regions of new star formation in this pair of colliding galaxies, known as Arp 107. Like a beautiful pearl necklace, young star clusters have formed along the ring-like tidal arm in this system.
Those who want to know more about Arp 107 interacting galaxy and understand what would happen to the pair after millions of years can watch the NASA video mentioned below:
Galaxies are magnificent yet delicate structures. When they pass near one another or collide, their gravitational forces interact, stretching and warping their shapes. Typically, when two galaxies collide, they eventually merge into a single entity, a process that seems to be a common aspect of galaxy formation. Interestingly, during these encounters, it's not the stars that collide but rather the gas clouds within the galaxies.
