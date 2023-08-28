Skygazers will get to witness two celestial events this week. A second full moon will appear on the horizon and Saturn will shine alongside the "Super Blue Moon". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Super Blue Moon date: The next full Moon will appear on the night of 30th August. The planet Saturn, just a few days from its closest and brightest for the year, will appear near the Moon. According to NASA Solar System Exploration, Saturn will be 5 degrees to the upper right of the Moon. The planet with rings of gas will appear full for 3 days around the peak of the full Moon, from Tuesday night to Friday morning.

This Blue Moon will be the second full moon this month after the Full Sturgeon Moon rose on 1 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Blue Moon? A Blue Moon is a type of supermoon or full Moon that coincides with a perigee--a point in the Moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth.

Blue Moon is not a rare celestial process. It happens once every two to three years. The last Blue Moon rose in August 2021. The next Blue Moon is expected to rise in 2024 August, Space.com reported.

How to see Super Blue Moon? As per the Space.com report, the Super Blue Moon will be only 7% bigger than a regular full Moon and can be seen through the naked eye. However, with an unaided eye, this size difference probably won't be noticeable. Binoculars may help in viewing the Super Blue Moon more clearly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}