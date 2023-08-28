Skygazers! Get ready to witness two phenomenal celestial events THIS week; All you need to know1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Super Blue Moon and Saturn to light up the sky this week
Skygazers will get to witness two celestial events this week. A second full moon will appear on the horizon and Saturn will shine alongside the "Super Blue Moon".
The next full Moon will appear on the night of 30th August. The planet Saturn, just a few days from its closest and brightest for the year, will appear near the Moon. According to NASA Solar System Exploration, Saturn will be 5 degrees to the upper right of the Moon. The planet with rings of gas will appear full for 3 days around the peak of the full Moon, from Tuesday night to Friday morning.
This Blue Moon will be the second full moon this month after the Full Sturgeon Moon rose on 1 August.
A Blue Moon is a type of supermoon or full Moon that coincides with a perigee--a point in the Moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth.
Blue Moon is not a rare celestial process. It happens once every two to three years. The last Blue Moon rose in August 2021. The next Blue Moon is expected to rise in 2024 August, Space.com reported.
As per the Space.com report, the Super Blue Moon will be only 7% bigger than a regular full Moon and can be seen through the naked eye. However, with an unaided eye, this size difference probably won't be noticeable. Binoculars may help in viewing the Super Blue Moon more clearly.
The Super Blue Moon will be joined by a big and bright Saturn planet. The ringed gas planet will be just a few days past the point opposite to the Sun.