21 Nov 2022
Skyroot plans to emulate the reusable booster-stage feature that has helped SpaceX recover a part of its launch vehicles and reuse them
NEW DELHI : Skyroot Aerospace, which successfully launched India’s first private rocket on Friday, is preparing to launch at least two rockets a month by the end of 2025 while also developing reusable rocket engines.