Skyroot plans two monthly rocket launches from 2025

“Our next launch will take place within the next year, and it will carry client payloads and deploy them to orbit. We want to achieve a consistency of making two launches every month, at least, by the end of 2025, “Pawan Kumar Chandana, chief executive of Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, said in an interview. Skyroot’s first launch last week was that of a suborbital rocket, in which the spacecraft reaches outer space but is not fast enough to escape Earth’s gravity.