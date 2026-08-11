Solar Eclipse 12 August 2026: Will India witness this rare celestial event tomorrow? Everything you need to know

The world is gearing up for a spectacular astronomical event as the Total Solar Eclipse of the year is set to grace the skies on Wednesday.

This rare phenomenon will turn daytime into darkness in several parts of the Northern Hemisphere, covering Greenland and Iceland. Several other regions across Europe, North America and Africa will witness a partial solar eclipse.

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A total solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan in India, is a major event.

Here's a complete guide on the August 2026 solar eclipse, including its timings, path, and visibility in India:

Also Read | Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Northern Hemisphere to witness rare celestial show

Solar Eclipse August 2026: Date and timings The eclipse will occur on 12 August 2026. During the event, the Moon will pass directly between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun's light for people in the path of totality.

Global Timings: The solar eclipse will begin around 3:34 PM UTC and end by 7:58 PM UTC, peaking at 5:46 PM UTC.

Indian Timings: In India, this translates to a window between 9:04 PM on August 12 and 1:28 AM on August 13 (IST). Totality is expected to last for a maximum duration of up to 2 minutes and 18 seconds, briefly revealing the Sun's spectacular outer atmosphere, or corona.

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Where will the Total Solar Eclipse be visible? The path of totality for the August 2026 eclipse is mostly in the Northern Hemisphere. The band of darkness will pass over parts of the Arctic, northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and a small area of Portugal. This is the first total solar eclipse visible in mainland Europe since 1999.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible over a larger area. People in parts of Europe, North America, northwestern Africa, and over the Atlantic and Pacific oceans will see a partial eclipse.

Will the August 2026 Solar Eclipse be visible in India? The August 12 solar eclipse will not be visible in India. The event occurs at night in the country, so the Sun will already be down. Because India is outside the visibility zone, people cannot see any phases, either total or partial, locally.

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Therefore, the traditional Sutak Kaal, the inauspicious period observed in Hindu traditions before and during an eclipse, will not apply in India.

How to watch the Surya Grahan? While people in India cannot watch the eclipse outside, they can still view it online. NASA and other space observatories will broadcast livestreams, offering views from multiple locations.

For people travelling to visibility zones like Iceland or Spain, safety is important.

Never look directly at the Sun during the partial eclipse without certified solar glasses. Regular sunglasses, binoculars, and unfiltered cameras do not protect your eyes and can cause severe eye injury.

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