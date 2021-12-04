The last solar eclipse of 2021 will take place today, December 4. The total solar eclipse will sweep across Antarctica today and people living in Australia, South America, Africa, and New Zealand will experience the partial phase of the last solar eclipse of this year.

Solar eclipse timings:

The solar eclipse has started at 10:50 am (IST) and will go on until 3:07 pm. However, the eclipse will not be visible in India.

As per the UTC timings, the partial solar eclipse will start at 5:29 am and the full eclipse at 7 am. The eclipse will end at 8:06 am and the partial solar eclipse will be till 9:37 am.

About solar eclipse:

A solar eclipse happens when the new moon comes in between Earth and the Sun, hiding sun rays from sight for a brief period.

In a total solar eclipse, the moon covers the Sun to its full size, emitting the darkest part of its shadow. On the other hand, in a partial solar eclipse, the moon does not cover the Sun entirely and shows up a ring of fire with the middle portion of the Sun hidden from view.

This total solar eclipse comes two weeks after the partial lunar eclipse of November 19.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.