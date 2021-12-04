Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Science / News /  Solar eclipse: 2021 last solar eclipse today; Check timings, visibility in India

Solar eclipse: 2021 last solar eclipse today; Check timings, visibility in India

Solar eclipse 2021
1 min read . 01:34 PM IST Livemint

The total solar eclipse will sweep across Antarctica today and people living in Australia, South America, Africa, and New Zealand will experience the partial phase of the last solar eclipse of this year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The last solar eclipse of 2021 will take place today, December 4. The total solar eclipse will sweep across Antarctica today and people living in Australia, South America, Africa, and New Zealand will experience the partial phase of the last solar eclipse of this year.

The last solar eclipse of 2021 will take place today, December 4. The total solar eclipse will sweep across Antarctica today and people living in Australia, South America, Africa, and New Zealand will experience the partial phase of the last solar eclipse of this year.

Solar eclipse timings:

Solar eclipse timings:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The solar eclipse has started at 10:50 am (IST) and will go on until 3:07 pm. However, the eclipse will not be visible in India.

As per the UTC timings, the partial solar eclipse will start at 5:29 am and the full eclipse at 7 am. The eclipse will end at 8:06 am and the partial solar eclipse will be till 9:37 am.

About solar eclipse:

A solar eclipse happens when the new moon comes in between Earth and the Sun, hiding sun rays from sight for a brief period.

In a total solar eclipse, the moon covers the Sun to its full size, emitting the darkest part of its shadow. On the other hand, in a partial solar eclipse, the moon does not cover the Sun entirely and shows up a ring of fire with the middle portion of the Sun hidden from view.

This total solar eclipse comes two weeks after the partial lunar eclipse of November 19.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!