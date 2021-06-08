India is going to witness the first annular solar eclipse of the year on Thursday, but the astronomical event will be visible from some parts of North and North East India.The eclipse can be seen from a vast region of North America, Europe and Asia.

Annular solar eclipse: Explained

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and the earth come in a straight line and almost on the same plane. It is a partial eclipse when a ring of fire appears in the sky.

Where will the annular solar eclipse be visible in India

The annular solar eclipse will be visible in India in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh for a few minutes before the sunset, a prominent astrophysicist said to news agency PTI.

The path of the eclipse will not touch almost any part of India, barring the North-Eastern extremes of the country in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, Director of M P Birla Planetarium, Debiprasad Duari, said.

"In Arunachal Pradesh, people can see, just before the sunset, a minuscule fraction of the sun covered by the moon, that is also very low in the horizon, lasting at the most 3-4 minutes depending upon the position," Duari said.

"On the northern borders, in Ladakh, a sliver of land in the border region can experience the last phase of the partial eclipse, again for a short duration, but relatively at a higher altitude than the eastern part of the country," he said.

Timings of annular solar eclipse

One can see a very small part of the solar eclipse from the vicinity of Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh at around 5:52 pm. In the northern part of Ladakh, where the sun will set at around 6.15 pm, the last phases of the phenomenon can be seen at around 6 pm.

First, the partial eclipse will start at around 11:42 am Indian Standard Time and the annular eclipse will appear to occur from 3:30 pm and will continue up to 4:52 pm, though for different intervals for a particular region, depending upon one's geographical location. The partial eclipse will end at around 6:41 pm IST, he said.

Live coverage of the eclipse is being arranged by various organisations around the world.

