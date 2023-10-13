Skywatchers will witness a thrilling experience in the sky tomorrow, October 14 as an Annular Solar Eclipse will take place on Saturday. Also called the ‘Ring of Fire’, the Solar Eclipse will be visible across most American cities for the first time since 2012.

This Eclipse is called a ‘Ring of Fire’ because it appears in a distinctive shape of the Sun which is caused by the Moon partially blocking it. When the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, and conceals the Sun partially, a dazzling ring becomes visible in the sky.

When the moon's apparent size is slightly smaller than that of the sun, resulting in the sun forming a ring-like appearance, it's referred to as an annular eclipse.

It is pertinent to note that Saturday's annular Solar Eclipse will be the last one that is visible from the United States until June 21, 2039.

'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse: Date and Time

This annular Solar Eclipse will take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 14, 2023, occurring just 4.6 days after the moon reaches apogee, its farthest point from the Earth.

The Annular Solar Eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9.13 am (PDT) and end in Texas at 12.03 pm (CDT), according to NASA.

Annular Solar Eclipse: Where to watch?

The Solar Eclipse will be visible along a narrow path that crosses the USA, that is, from Oregon to Texas. After that, it will pass over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. A Partial Solar Eclipse will be visible from Alaska to Argentina, HT reported.

Will the ‘Ring of Fire’ be visible in India?

The Annular Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India tomorrow as the Western Hemisphere people can experience this astronomical phenomenon. So, if you are living in India and want to witness the glaring ‘Ring of Fire’, then you might need to wait for the next one.

