Solar Eclipse 2024: ISRO's Aditya L1 set to track and understand Sun during 'Surya Grahan'

Livemint

Half of Earth to witness total solar eclipse, ISRO's Aditya L1 to track Sun's behavior and rays during rare event

Aditya-L1 will observe the Sun during the total solar eclipse on April 8.

As half of the Earth would witness the rare event of total solar eclipse tonight, ISRO's Aditya L1 will track the behaviour and rays of the Sun simultaneously during the rare celestial event.

As millions of skywatchers eagerly wait for the rare event during which the Sun will be completely obstructed by the Moon, prevailing complete darkness in several countries.

During the total solar eclipse on April 8, the Sun, Moon and the Earth will align in a straight line, leading to darkness during the daytime.

(More to come)

