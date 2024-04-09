Total Solar Eclipse 2024: With the next coast-to-coast eclipse not due for another 21 years, millions in the North Americas were excited to witness the rare phenomenon.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Millions across North America were treated to the spectacle of a total solar eclipse, as clouds parted just in time for many observers, as per an AP report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A vast audience, comprising a couple hundred million residents living in or near the eclipse's path, alongside numerous visitors from afar, witnessed the event, marking it as the largest eclipse audience ever on the continent. With the next coast-to-coast eclipse not due for another 21 years, the pressure was on to seize the opportunity to witness this rare phenomenon.

This composite image of multiple exposures shows the progression of a partial solar eclipse over the Washington Monument. NASA posted it on X saying: 'Today, April 8, 2024, the last total solar eclipse until 2045 crossed North America'

Clouds Shadow Texas as Eclipse Sweeps Across Land As the total solar eclipse commenced its diagonal journey across land, Texas found itself predominantly under clouds. The eclipse's trajectory began along Mexico’s predominantly clear Pacific coast, traversing through Texas and 14 other U.S. states, before dissipating into the North Atlantic near Newfoundland. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A nighttime sky unfolds in the afternoon as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from the air in a Cessna 172 aircraft, at about 5,000 ft., over in Arkadelphia, Ark., within the path of totality

Leading up to Monday's spectacle, northern New England and parts of Canada held the most promising prospects for clear skies, a forecast that held true throughout the event.

During the peak of Monday's eclipse, the moon seamlessly obscured the sun, plunging the surroundings into twilight. Only the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona, remained visible. The prolonged darkness prompted silence among birds and other wildlife, while planets and stars emerged in the sky.

The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse seen from Progressive Field in Cleveland on Monday, April 8, 2024, before the Cleveland Guardians home opener baseball game against the Chicago White Sox.

Swift Journey Across the Continent In just 1 hour and 40 minutes, the moon's shadow raced over 4,000 miles (6,500 km) across the continent, leaving a trail of awe and wonder in its wake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The path of totality, spanning approximately 115 miles (185 km) wide, intersected several major cities including Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, New York, and Montreal. An estimated 44 million individuals reside within the track, with several hundred million more located within a 200-mile (320-kilometer) radius.

The beginning phase of a total solar eclipse is visible from Arlington, Texas,

Historic Event Draws Enthusiastic Response, Expert Teams "This may be the most viewed astronomical event in history," remarked Teasel Muir-Harmony, curator at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, as she awaited the partial eclipse.

Experts from NASA and various universities stationed themselves along the eclipse's path, deploying research rockets, and weather balloons, and conducting experiments to glean valuable insights from this extraordinary celestial event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Take a look at the stunning images:

This combination of photos shows the path of the moon, from right to left, during a total solar eclipse, seen from Mazatlan, Mexico

Solar flares and a solar prominence are seen as the moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse seen from Progressive Field in Cleveland on Monday, April 8, 2024, before the Cleveland Guardians home opener baseball game against the Chicago White Sox.

The moon covers the sun during the totality of the total solar eclipse in Fredericton, New Brunswick

A composite of eight photographs, the moon passes by the sun into totality and away again during a total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 8, 2024. This year's path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometres) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip.

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, in Magog, Quebec, Canada, on April 8, 2024. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044.

An aeroplane passes near the total solar eclipse during the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, USA

(With inputs from AP, AFP and Reuters)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!