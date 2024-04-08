Solar Eclipse 2024 India: Date, Sutak timings of Surya Grahan and other details in 10 points
Solar Eclipse 2024 India: Total Solar Eclipse will be visible in the US, Canada, Mexico, and parts of North America, starting at 9.12 pm today and concluding at 2.22 am on April 9.
The wait is going to be over soon! Stargazers are gearing up for a rare yet exciting astronomical event, that is, Total Solar Eclipse, which is all set to occur today (Monday), April 8. This will happen just before the Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival. Astrologers believe that eclipses are an auspicious events.