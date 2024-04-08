The wait is going to be over soon! Stargazers are gearing up for a rare yet exciting astronomical event, that is, Total Solar Eclipse , which is all set to occur today (Monday), April 8. This will happen just before the Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival. Astrologers believe that eclipses are an auspicious events.

Solar Eclipse 2024: Sutak Timing of Surya Grahan, and other details in 10 points

1) “A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk," NASA's official website stated," the NASA wrote in its website.

2) This time, stargazers in India will not be able to witness a solar eclipse. It will be visible in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other parts of North America.

3) Cosmic lovers in the US can have a live view of the total solar eclipse at the places where it is visible. It will commence at 9.12 pm today, and will conclude at 2.22 am on April 9.

4) There will be no sutak period in India as solar eclipse will not be visible here this year.

5) Stargazers are advised to look at direct sunlight as it is dangerous to do so without safety gear or eye protection. To see this celestial beauty, one must use specialized eye protection.

6) To safeguard your eyes, people should use a special-purpose solar filter over the front optics of the telescope, camera lens, or binoculars before any part of the bright Sun is viewed.

7) Aditya L1, the first solar mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), will follow and record the Sun during the total solar eclipse on April 8.

8) NASA will livestream Total Solar Eclipse 2024 on NASA+, broadcast on NASA TV, and on the agency’s official website.

9) The US space agency will live stream the eclipse through a telescope on NASA Television's media channel and YouTube without any commentary. The three hours of nonstop streaming will start at 1 pm.

10) This year it will be a rare total solar eclipse where the moon will entirely cover the sun and the spectacle will appear as a ring of fire.

