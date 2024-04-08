Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.35 -0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.40 1.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.85 1.21%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,012.15 0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.40 -0.10%
Business News/ Science / News/  Solar Eclipse 2024 India: Date, Sutak timings of Surya Grahan and other details in 10 points
BackBack

Solar Eclipse 2024 India: Date, Sutak timings of Surya Grahan and other details in 10 points

Livemint

Solar Eclipse 2024 India: Total Solar Eclipse will be visible in the US, Canada, Mexico, and parts of North America, starting at 9.12 pm today and concluding at 2.22 am on April 9.

People play with bubbles at the Carbondale Spring Fest days ahead of the total solar eclipse in Carbondale, Illinois, U.S., April 6, 2024.Premium
People play with bubbles at the Carbondale Spring Fest days ahead of the total solar eclipse in Carbondale, Illinois, U.S., April 6, 2024.

The wait is going to be over soon! Stargazers are gearing up for a rare yet exciting astronomical event, that is, Total Solar Eclipse, which is all set to occur today (Monday), April 8. This will happen just before the Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival. Astrologers believe that eclipses are an auspicious events. 

Solar Eclipse 2024: Sutak Timing of Surya Grahan, and other details in 10 points

1) “A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk," NASA's official website stated," the NASA wrote in its website. 

2) This time, stargazers in India will not be able to witness a solar eclipse. It will be visible in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other parts of North America.

Also Read | Live updates on Total Solar Eclipse 2024

3) Cosmic lovers in the US can have a live view of the total solar eclipse at the places where it is visible. It will commence at 9.12 pm today, and will conclude at 2.22 am on April 9. 

4) There will be no sutak period in India as solar eclipse will not be visible here this year. 

5) Stargazers are advised to look at direct sunlight as it is dangerous to do so without safety gear or eye protection. To see this celestial beauty, one must use specialized eye protection.

6) To safeguard your eyes, people should use a special-purpose solar filter over the front optics of the telescope, camera lens, or binoculars before any part of the bright Sun is viewed. 

7) Aditya L1, the first solar mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), will follow and record the Sun during the total solar eclipse on April 8. 

8) NASA will livestream Total Solar Eclipse 2024 on NASA+, broadcast on NASA TV, and on the agency’s official website.

9) The US space agency will live stream the eclipse through a telescope on NASA Television's media channel and YouTube without any commentary. The three hours of nonstop streaming will start at 1 pm.

10) This year it will be a rare total solar eclipse where the moon will entirely cover the sun and the spectacle will appear as a ring of fire.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Apr 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App