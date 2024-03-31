Solar Eclipse 2024: Attention skywatchers! You can expect a unique celestial spectacle next month as a solar eclipse will appear in the second week of April. After the world's first Lunar Eclipse 2024 on March 25, this will be the first Solar Eclipse of 2024. It is also referred to as Surya Grahan and a total solar eclipse which happens when the moon moves in front of the Sun and Earth, partially or obscuring the Sun's face.

Here's a 10-point guide on Solar Eclipse 2024

1) This time, there will be a total solar eclipse that can be seen across North America including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other countries. Hence, the rare astronomical event will not be visible in India.

2) “On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada," NASA wrote on its official website.

3) A total solar eclipse can last for several hours and last anywhere from a few seconds to 7.5 minutes. The longest total solar eclipse of the twenty-first century occurred on July 22, 2009, lasting 6 minutes and 39 seconds.

4) The Solar Eclipse is a celestial event that will begin on April 8 at 2:12 pm and end at 2:22 am on April 9. Therefore, the entire solar eclipse will last for about twelve hours.

5) “A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk," the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said.

6) It is best to avoid staring directly at the sun during a solar eclipse as it can put your eyes at risk. To view the celestial event, one must wear specialized eye protection for solar viewing.

7) If a special-purpose solar filter is not fastened over the front optics of a camera lens, binoculars, or telescope through which any portion of the bright Sun is viewed, severe eye damage may result.

8) The Moon will be 3,60,000 kilometers away from the Earth – the closest distance between the Moon and the Earth, a day before the total Solar Eclipse. Due to its close proximity, it will also appear larger in the sky than usual; this will produce a stunning cosmic view in addition to the ideal alignment for the Solar Eclipse.

9) The first location of the Solar Eclipse will be North America. After Mexico, it will move toward the United States in Texas, and then travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

10) The next total Solar Eclipse will occur in 2026 on August 12 and will be visible across the continents of Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America.

