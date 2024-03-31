Solar Eclipse 2024: Mark your calendars! Total solar eclipse set to dazzle in April | 10 points
Solar Eclipse 2024: Next month, a total solar eclipse will be visible across North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico, but not in India.
Solar Eclipse 2024: Attention skywatchers! You can expect a unique celestial spectacle next month as a solar eclipse will appear in the second week of April. After the world's first Lunar Eclipse 2024 on March 25, this will be the first Solar Eclipse of 2024. It is also referred to as Surya Grahan and a total solar eclipse which happens when the moon moves in front of the Sun and Earth, partially or obscuring the Sun's face.