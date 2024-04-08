Solar Eclipse 2024: What are ISO-certified eclipse glasses and why should you wear them?
A total solar eclipse on April 8 will create a path of totality where the moon covers the sun, darkening the sky. Eclipse glasses meeting ISO 12312-2 standard are essential for safe viewing to protect eyes from harmful solar rays.
The moon will blot out the sun for millions of people in a total solar eclipse occurring on Monday, April 8. As the rare astronomical phenomenon dawns upon us, it is important the skygazers don the correct ISO-certified eclipse glasses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message