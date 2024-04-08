A total solar eclipse on April 8 will create a path of totality where the moon covers the sun, darkening the sky. Eclipse glasses meeting ISO 12312-2 standard are essential for safe viewing to protect eyes from harmful solar rays.

The moon will blot out the sun for millions of people in a total solar eclipse occurring on Monday, April 8. As the rare astronomical phenomenon dawns upon us, it is important the skygazers don the correct ISO-certified eclipse glasses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the American Astronomical Society, the best way to watch an eclipse while protecting ones eyes is by adopting 'ISO 12312-2:2015' certified eyewear. This specifies the properties that a solar viewer should have in order to protect your eyes from injury and provide a comfortable view.

What is a Total Solar Eclipse? The world is witnessing a rare phenomenon- the total solar eclipse today. In a total solar eclipse the moon passes between the sun and Earth, entirely covering the face of the sun along a small path of our planet's surface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monday's total solar eclipse will be visible in the North and South America.

During a total solar eclipse the daytime sky turns dark, akin to dusk or dawn.

In places along the path of totality, people will be able to view the sun's corona - the star's outer atmosphere - that typically is not visible because of solar brightness. People observing from outside the path of totality will see a partial eclipse in which the moon obscures most of the sun's face but not all of it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After this one, the next total solar eclipse viewable from the contiguous United States will not occur until 2044.

What are Eclipse glasses? Eclipse glasses are necessary for viewing a partial or total solar eclipse. These glasses are different than regular sunglasses or tinted glasses. Genuine eclipse glasses must meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard, which determines the specific criteria for safe eclipse viewing.

Eclipse glasses should have a special solar filter to block the sun's harmful UV and infrared rays, allowing only a limited amount of visible light to reach the eyes. ISO 12312-2 standard lays the eclipse glasses guidelines that provide sufficient protection from harmful sun exposure while viewing the eclipse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Risks of wearing unsafe glasses During a solar eclipse, it's never safe to view the sun without wearing proper eclipse glasses. You can't use a camera lens, a telescope or binoculars without the special solar filter because the concentrated solar rays can cause serious eye injuries.

Always look through eclipse glasses, which are a thousand times darker than ordinary glasses. The specialized glasses must comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard; check them for any damages before using them. Buy them only from trusted vendors to avoid problems.

